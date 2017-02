/ Front page / News

Update: 6:20PM THE Suva Football Association is hoping to get Napolioni Qasevakatini?s release from Nadi before their Vodafone Premier League match on Sunday.

Qasevakatini has shown interest to join his former district Suva in the player transfer window earlier this month.

Suva will play Nadi at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Association president Ritesh Pratap said the side was preparing well under coach Nathan Shivam.