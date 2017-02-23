Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Thursday 23 February

One Hundred Sands Limited's appeal application dismissed

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 6:18PM ONE Hundred Sands Limited's appeal application for a judicial review of government's decision to revoke their casino licence was dismissed by the Fiji Court of Appeal today.

A government statement highlighted that the the Court of Appeal unanimously held that the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice was entitled in law to revoke the licence of One Hundred Sands Limited.

It stated that there were material breaches of the licence conditions on the part of One Hundred Sands Limited and the appeal by One Hundred Sands Limited was dismissed. 

It also stated that the Court of Appeal also unanimously held that, based on the submissions of the Solicitor-General on behalf of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, the High Court did not have jurisdiction to hear the application of One Hundred Sands Limited. 

Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum welcomed the ruling of the Court of Appeal as a strong affirmation of Government?s ability to take action against companies that violate the conditions of their agreements in Fiji.  

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum  also confirmed that the State will immediately pursue its claim for pecuniary penalties due and payable by One Hundred Sands Limited to the State under the Agreement.








