One Hundred Sands Limited's appeal application dismissed

Update: 6:18PM ONE Hundred Sands Limited's appeal application for a judicial review of government's decision to revoke their casino licence was dismissed by the Fiji Court of Appeal today.
A government statement highlighted that the the Court of Appeal unanimously held that the
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice was entitled in law to revoke the
licence of One Hundred Sands Limited.
It stated that there were material breaches of the
licence conditions on the part of One Hundred Sands Limited and the appeal by
One Hundred Sands Limited was dismissed.
It also stated that the Court of Appeal also
unanimously held that, based on the submissions of the Solicitor-General on
behalf of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, the High Court did not
have jurisdiction to hear the application of One Hundred Sands Limited.
Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum welcomed the
ruling of the Court of Appeal as a strong affirmation of Government?s ability
to take action against companies that violate the conditions of their
agreements in Fiji.
Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also confirmed that the State will immediately
pursue its claim for pecuniary penalties due and payable by One Hundred Sands
Limited to the State under the Agreement.