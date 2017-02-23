North flood alert

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:08PM A FLOOD alert remains in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to other major rivers for Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

This was confirmed in a special weather bulletin issued from the weather forecasting centre in Nadi at 2:30pm today.

Meanwhile the flood alert that was previously in force for low lying areas and small streams adjacent to Dreketilailai station and downstream of Qawa river is now cancelled.

A shallow tropical disturbnace 12F with associated cloud and rain continues to affect the northern parts of the group and is expected to move to the northeast of Fiji away from the group tomorrow.

Meanwhile a heavy rain warning remains in force for Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, northern Lau group and Lomaiviti.