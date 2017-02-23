Nadi MET: Heavy rain warning

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:00PM A HEAVY rain warning remains in force for the Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, the northern Lau group and Lomaiviti.

A special weather bulletin issued from the weather forecasting centre in Nadi at 5:00pm says that associated cloud and rain continues to affect the northern parts of the group.

It further states that the tropical disturbance 12F lies east of Lau and is gradually moving away from the group.

Meanwhile periods of rain, heavy at times and few squally thunderstorms rain easing to some showers tomorrow is focused for Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa group, northern Lau and Lomaivit group.