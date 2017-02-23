Uluiqalau reigns at RSMS inter-house meet

Update: 5:53PM ULUIQALAU House won the Ratu Sukuna Memorial School athletics inter-house held at the ANZ stadium today.
In the
overall tally, Uluiqalau won the competition with 1214 points, Nakauvadra House
in second place with 1069 points followed by Seatura House with 853 points and
in fourth place was Korobasaga House with 675 points.
Asena Duaikasa won the
senior girls 100 metres final with a time of 13.88 seconds while the blue ribbon event went to Rusiate Rasigatale who ran in a time of
11.63 seconds.