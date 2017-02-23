Uluiqalau reigns at RSMS inter-house meet

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from Ratu Sukuna Memorial School inter boys 200 meters final during the school�s athletics inter-house competition ANZ Stadium today. Picture : RAMA

Update: 5:53PM ULUIQALAU House won the Ratu Sukuna Memorial School athletics inter-house held at the ANZ stadium today.

In the overall tally, Uluiqalau won the competition with 1214 points, Nakauvadra House in second place with 1069 points followed by Seatura House with 853 points and in fourth place was Korobasaga House with 675 points.

Asena Duaikasa won the senior girls 100 metres final with a time of 13.88 seconds while the blue ribbon event went to Rusiate Rasigatale who ran in a time of 11.63 seconds.