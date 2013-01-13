Judge to sum up murder case tomorrow

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:49PM HIGH Court judge, Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his summing up in the case of a fisherman facing murder and robbery charges tomorrow.

Sudesh Mani Naidu appeared before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva today.

Mani was alleged to have caused the death of Vidya Wati,74 inside her home at Johnson Road in Drasa, Lautoka.

The alleged offence took place on January 13, 2013.

He was also alleged to have robbed Ms Wati off assorted jewelries worth more than $2000.

Bail has been extended for Mani.