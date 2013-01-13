Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Judge to sum up murder case tomorrow

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 5:49PM HIGH Court judge, Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his summing up in the case of a fisherman facing murder and robbery charges tomorrow.

Sudesh Mani Naidu appeared before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva today.

Mani was alleged to have caused the death of Vidya Wati,74 inside her home at Johnson Road in Drasa, Lautoka.

The alleged offence took place on January 13, 2013.

He was also alleged to have robbed Ms Wati off assorted jewelries worth more than $2000.

Bail has been extended for Mani.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Families wait for building materials
  8. Suspension term for MP nears end
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)