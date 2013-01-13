Judge to sum up murder case tomorrow

Update: 5:49PM HIGH Court judge, Justice Salesi Temo will deliver his summing up in the case of a fisherman facing murder and robbery charges tomorrow.
Sudesh Mani
Naidu appeared before Justice Temo at the High Court in Suva today.
Mani was
alleged to have caused the death of Vidya Wati,74 inside her home at Johnson
Road in Drasa, Lautoka.
The alleged
offence took place on January 13, 2013.
He was also
alleged to have robbed Ms Wati off assorted jewelries worth more than $2000.
Bail has
been extended for Mani.