PWD abuse of office trial begins

Update: 5:36PM THE trial for seven former employees of the then Public Works Department began at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.
Ana Laqere,
Tavenisa Tavaga, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Laqai, Vilisi Tuitavuki
and Kiniviliame Taviraki are currently standing trial before Justice Thushara
Rajasinghe.
The seven
are facing charges of abuse of office and causing a loss.
Ms Halafi is facing
an additional charge of obtaining financial advantage.
They were
staff members at the then department's Accounts section when they were charged
by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC)
The first
Prosecution witness to take the stand today was PWD's former Human Resource
Officer, Katarina Rainima.
In her evidence,
Ms Rainima said Ms Laqere who was the acting senior accountant at the
department's accounts section had always failed to produce the report from the
accounts section during their monthly meetings.
Ms Rainima
said their superior became furious after Ms Laqere used to fail to attend their
meeting every month.
The trial
continues before Justice Rajasinghe tomorrow.