PWD abuse of office trial begins

AQELA SUSU
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 5:36PM THE trial for seven former employees of the then Public Works Department began at the High Court in Suva this afternoon.

Ana Laqere, Tavenisa Tavaga, Amelia Vunisea, Laisa Halafi, Vaciseva Laqai, Vilisi Tuitavuki and Kiniviliame Taviraki are currently standing trial before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe.

The seven are facing charges of abuse of office and causing a loss.

Ms Halafi is facing an additional charge of obtaining financial advantage.

They were staff members at the then department's Accounts section when they were charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC)

The first Prosecution witness to take the stand today was PWD's former Human Resource Officer, Katarina Rainima.

In her evidence, Ms Rainima said Ms Laqere who was the acting senior accountant at the department's accounts section had always failed to produce the report from the accounts section during their monthly meetings.

Ms Rainima said their superior became furious after Ms Laqere used to fail to attend their meeting every month.

The trial continues before Justice Rajasinghe tomorrow.








