Northerners advised to take note of road signs

Update: 5:26PM MEMBERS of the public in the North have been warned to take note of road signs.

A statement from the Fiji Roads Authority revealed that its contractor Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) had put up road safety signs to advise motorists in the north of hazards such as crossing washouts and flooded roads.

It stated that the contractor also updated the authority three times daily on the situation through the division.

"These reports are circulated to the media daily and can be found on the Fiji Roads Authority website www.fijiroads.org. Members of the public are requested to contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720 to lodge their concerns or seek feedback about their roads."