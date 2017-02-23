Fiji Time: 9:01 PM on Thursday 23 February

High court appearance for teenage rape suspect

TALEBULA KATE
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 5:17PM A YOUTH who allegedly raped a 23-year-old student along Holland St in Toorak, Suva, last December will make his first appearance in the High Court in Suva tomorrow.

The teenager's case was transferred to the High Court by the Suva Magistrates Court last week.

Isoa Rainima, 19, is expected to appear before Justice Salesi Temo.

He is charged with one count of robbery, one count of assault and five counts of rape.

The alleged offence took place on December 30 last year.

It is alleged that on the said day, the accused allegedly raped the complainant while she was walking along the street.








