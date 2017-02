/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pranil Singh (left) of Rewa FC, Bradley Bower and Eddie Yuen of Pacific Direct Line and Rewa FC president Nazim Buksh during the presentation of funds to the club today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 4:56PM THE Rewa Football Association received $75,000 from the Pacific Direct Line at the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa, Suva today.

PDL national operation manager Bradley Bower signed the cheque today as an additional expense for the Rewa team for their meals and accommodation during their Oceania Football Confederation champions league tour, which will be held in Tahiti next month.

The Rewa team will depart for New Zealand on February 28 before heading to Tahiti.