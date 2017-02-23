LTA online service activated

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image LTA team leader Registrations and Licensing Irene Singh shows the registration form that can be obtained through email or at an LTA office. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:19PM LAND Transport Authority (LTA) customers who have already registered for online services with the authority should now be receiving email notifications of payments due, expiry dates of their drivers licenses and vehicle registration renewals.

The automated notification process immediately sends an activation email once a customer is registered.

LTA manager Information Technology Rajeshwar Prasad said red light and speed traffic offenders recorded by speed cameras were also sent notifications as soon as their identification was verified.

However, he added that customers must still physically visit an LTA office to act upon those notifications.

Mr Prasad said customers could also check out on the progress of their applications online and find out the fees for license renewal, vehicle registration renewal and transfer of vehicle ownership, including stamp duty.

The LTA made its services available on their website last year.