Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LTA online service activated

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 4:19PM LAND Transport Authority (LTA) customers who have already registered for online services with the authority should now be receiving email notifications of payments due, expiry dates of their drivers licenses and vehicle registration renewals.

The automated notification process immediately sends an activation email once a customer is registered.

LTA manager Information Technology Rajeshwar Prasad said red light and speed traffic offenders recorded by speed cameras were also sent notifications as soon as their identification was verified.

However, he added that customers must still physically visit an LTA office to act upon those notifications.

Mr Prasad said customers could also check out on the progress of their applications online and find out the fees for license renewal, vehicle registration renewal and transfer of vehicle ownership, including stamp duty.

The LTA made its services available on their website last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Families wait for building materials
  8. Suspension term for MP nears end
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)