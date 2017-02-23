FRA to increase roadside mowing works

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The poor road drainage that was highlighted in Labasa recently. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:08PM THE Fiji Roads Authority is concerned about overgrown weed along roadsides and drains around the country.

Responding to statements from Fiji Buses Operators Association national president Parmod Chand that roadsides in the country were poorly managed, the authority stated that the contractor currently maintained the roadside verge up to a distance of 2m from the road edge.

"In some instances, the drains are outside this 2m boundary line, the FRA is aware of this issue and we are working on addressing it with increased mowing works to be implemented in the coming months," the statement said.

Mr Chand told this newspaper during an interview that roadsides looked untidy because bushes were not properly managed.