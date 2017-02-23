Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA to increase roadside mowing works

LUKE RAWALAI
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 4:08PM THE Fiji Roads Authority is concerned about overgrown weed along roadsides and drains around the country.

Responding to statements from Fiji Buses Operators Association national president Parmod Chand that roadsides in the country were poorly managed, the authority stated that the contractor currently maintained the roadside verge up to a distance of 2m from the road edge. 

"In some instances, the drains are outside this 2m boundary line, the FRA is aware of this issue and we are working on addressing it with increased mowing works to be implemented in the coming months," the statement said. 

Mr Chand told this newspaper during an interview that roadsides looked untidy because bushes were not  properly managed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Families wait for building materials
  8. Suspension term for MP nears end
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)