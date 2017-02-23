Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Thursday 23 February

FIA Congress receives sponsorship

MANASA KALOUNIVITI
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 3:46PM FIJI Institute of Accountants president Jerome Kado this morning received a joint sponsorship cheque for $89,380 for the 2017 FIA annual congress.

The congress will be held at the Shangri-La's Fijian Resort and Spa on April 21-22.

Mr Kado, in receiving the sponsorship from Vodafone Fiji and Westpac said: "The welcome support of the giants of the country's banking and telecommunications industry was vital in the delivery of a successful congress and the caliber of this year's speakers serves to underline the importance of the event."

He said the FIA Congress was a premier business event attended by a wide cross-section of the business community in Fiji where key developments, challenges facing the local and global economy and areas of interest within the financial and greater business sector were topics of discussion.

Vodafone's chief commercial officer Ronald Prasad said Vodafone and Westpac had been doing a 50-50 sponsorship for the event for more than 10 years.








