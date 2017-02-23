Fiji Time: 9:02 PM on Thursday 23 February

Any assault in schools will be investigated: Police

LITIA CAVA
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 3:44PM THE Fiji Police Force will conduct thorough investigations on any form of assault committed in schools by teachers, says Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio.

He made this comment in response to questions raised on how the Force dealt with complaints raised by parents regarding teachers who used corporal punishment as a means of discipline in schools.

There was revelation as well from the Ministry of Education that some teachers were charged for allegedly executing corporal punishments to students in some schools.

"Any form of violence against children will not be  tolerated," Inspector Qio said.

"Punishment should be within the perimeters of the law."








