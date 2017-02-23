Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Submission supports independent electricity regulator

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 2:26PM HAVING an independent regulator for Fiji's electricity sector will ensure they are independently reviewed, says Fiji Commerce Commission CEO Joel Abraham.

He made this comment today in his submission to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights on the Electricity Bill 2017.

Mr Abraham said while this protected consumers, it would also safeguard the commercial sector in ensuring a proper check and balance was maintained.

After reviewing various functions of Fiji's electricity sector, he said the Commission commended and supported the separation of the regulatory function from FEA to an independent regulator. 

"The Commission supports the idea of separating the regulatory function from Fiji Electricity Authority (FEA) but it is of the view that the regulatory function be vested with a multi-sector regulator," he said. 

The Commission currently regulates the tariff setting in the electricity sector as it is declared as a regulated industry under section 4 of the Commerce Commission Act 2010.

Government had proposed to deregulate the country's electricity sector and corporatise the FEA.

The Electricity Bill 2017, which was tabled in Parliament earlier this month, proposes to create regulatory reforms in the electricity industry in Fiji.








