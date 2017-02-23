Pillay tours Central Division

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Agriculture Minister Viam Pillay at the Veterinary Laboratory in Koronivia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:56PM FIJI'S new Assistant Minister for Agriculture Viam Pillay began his tour of the Central Division yesterday.

The tour included visitation to agriculture stations in the Central Division.

The objective of his visit was to get familiarised with the services provided by the Ministry of Agriculture and meet with staff based in the outer stations.

The assistant Minister will be visiting the agriculture stations of the ministry in Koronivia, Lakena, Naduruloulou, Luvuluvu, Vunidawa, Lomaivuna and Navua.

The Western Division tour has been scheduled for next week.