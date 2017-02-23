Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Pipeline leak; Labasa advised to boil drinking water

TIMOCI VULA
Thursday, February 23, 2017

Update: 1:31PM METERED customers in the greater Labasa area are advised to boil all their drinking water.

The advisory follows confirmation from the Water Authority of Fiji that there was a leak in the Benau Water Treatment Plant's main pipeline that carries water between the plant and the reservoir.

A statement from the Water Authority of Fiji stated that areas affected included Labasa Town, Wailevu, Bulileka, Vunivau, Bocalevu, Tovata, Lajonia, Tuatua, Delailabasa, Naseakula, Siberia, Boca and Korowiri.

"Until the leak is repaired, WAF authorities are requesting that all drinking water be boiled until further notice," the authority stated.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Suspension term for MP nears end
  8. Families wait for building materials
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)