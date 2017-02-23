Pipeline leak; Labasa advised to boil drinking water

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:31PM METERED customers in the greater Labasa area are advised to boil all their drinking water.

The advisory follows confirmation from the Water Authority of Fiji that there was a leak in the Benau Water Treatment Plant's main pipeline that carries water between the plant and the reservoir.

A statement from the Water Authority of Fiji stated that areas affected included Labasa Town, Wailevu, Bulileka, Vunivau, Bocalevu, Tovata, Lajonia, Tuatua, Delailabasa, Naseakula, Siberia, Boca and Korowiri.

"Until the leak is repaired, WAF authorities are requesting that all drinking water be boiled until further notice," the authority stated.