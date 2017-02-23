Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FRA to identify defects

Luisa Qiolevu
Thursday, February 23, 2017

ROAD network in the North requires significant investment and time for resealing and rehabilitation, says Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA was currently working on a more robust road network.

This, he said, could be achieved through targeted identification of current network assets defects.

His comments followed concerns from residents of Doguru and Nasaqa, outside Labasa Town, after the bridge that was subject to continuous repairs was damaged again during the recent flood.

Mr Hutchinson said the North had been through a significant wet period with a number of tropical depressions depositing significant rainfall.

"This compounding effect of continuous rainfall has placed stress on the pavement and drainage network throughout the Northern Division," he said.

"The FRA contractors have worked continuously every day dealing with culvert washouts, pavement repairs, potholes, cleaning of water channels, bridge repairs, aggregate spreading, grading and compaction."

He said plans were in place, but these depended on funding for new pavement construction, drainage maintenance and upgrades. "There will be a resealing of existing sealed network, a more robust road network can be achieved through targeted identification of current network assets defects and potential future maintenance requirements which FRA is working on." he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Suspension term for MP nears end
  8. Families wait for building materials
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)