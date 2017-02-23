FRA to identify defects

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority,chief excutive officer,John Hutchinson during the interview in Suva recently. Picture: RAMA

ROAD network in the North requires significant investment and time for resealing and rehabilitation, says Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

Mr Hutchinson said FRA was currently working on a more robust road network.

This, he said, could be achieved through targeted identification of current network assets defects.

His comments followed concerns from residents of Doguru and Nasaqa, outside Labasa Town, after the bridge that was subject to continuous repairs was damaged again during the recent flood.

Mr Hutchinson said the North had been through a significant wet period with a number of tropical depressions depositing significant rainfall.

"This compounding effect of continuous rainfall has placed stress on the pavement and drainage network throughout the Northern Division," he said.

"The FRA contractors have worked continuously every day dealing with culvert washouts, pavement repairs, potholes, cleaning of water channels, bridge repairs, aggregate spreading, grading and compaction."

He said plans were in place, but these depended on funding for new pavement construction, drainage maintenance and upgrades. "There will be a resealing of existing sealed network, a more robust road network can be achieved through targeted identification of current network assets defects and potential future maintenance requirements which FRA is working on." he said.