Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Drainage issue in city

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 23, 2017

LAUTOKA residents need to understand that all drains and stormwater containment areas can only handle a certain amount of rainfall, says the Lautoka City Council.

"When you have huge amounts of rainfall that we have experienced recently, our infrastructure simply cannot handle it," said council's CEO Jone Nakauvadra.

He made the comments in response to queries from ratepayers about flooding in parts of the Sugar City over the past two weeks caused by torrential rainfall associated with a series of tropical disturbances that continued to affect the Western Division.

"We have received complaints about flooding at Drasa Avenue in front of the Lautoka Police Station and also at the Girmit Centre.

"People need to understand that the culverts that are used there work for normal rainfall.

"The culvert used along Drasa Avenue in front of the Girmit Centre is quite small and we are in discussions with the Fiji Roads Authority to have this replaced."

Mr Nakauvadra said it would be a waste of valuable council resources to replace all culverts because rainfall only affected the areas in question at certain times of the year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Suspension term for MP nears end
  8. Families wait for building materials
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)