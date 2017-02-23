Drainage issue in city

/ Front page / News

LAUTOKA residents need to understand that all drains and stormwater containment areas can only handle a certain amount of rainfall, says the Lautoka City Council.

"When you have huge amounts of rainfall that we have experienced recently, our infrastructure simply cannot handle it," said council's CEO Jone Nakauvadra.

He made the comments in response to queries from ratepayers about flooding in parts of the Sugar City over the past two weeks caused by torrential rainfall associated with a series of tropical disturbances that continued to affect the Western Division.

"We have received complaints about flooding at Drasa Avenue in front of the Lautoka Police Station and also at the Girmit Centre.

"People need to understand that the culverts that are used there work for normal rainfall.

"The culvert used along Drasa Avenue in front of the Girmit Centre is quite small and we are in discussions with the Fiji Roads Authority to have this replaced."

Mr Nakauvadra said it would be a waste of valuable council resources to replace all culverts because rainfall only affected the areas in question at certain times of the year.