NGO aid saves kids

MORE than 19,700 children have been supported with life-saving interventions, says Save the Children Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-Mckenzie.

She made the comments at the one-year commeration service for Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston victims in Suva on Monday.

Ms Low-Mckenzie said the organisation had pledged to continue to invest in children so they were more resilient to disasters in years to come.

"Over the past year, the International Aid Agency has supported children to get back to school and moving forward after TC Winston disrupted their young lives," she said.

"With support from international, local donors, communities and the Government of Fiji, we have been on the ground reaching the hardest-hit communities in Viti Levu, Vanua Levu, Koro, Taveuni and Vanuabalavu."

Ms Low-Mckenzie highlighted the importance of parties involved knowing what to do in times of natural disasters.

"While it is crucial to be able to reach the hardest hit communities immediately after a disaster as ferocious as TC Winston, the organisation recognises it is absolutely paramount that children, parents and teachers know what to do the next time a cyclone strikes," she said.

SC Fiji reached more than 9380 children with education programs and provided water sanitation and hygiene support in 82 schools.

Together with that, it gave psychological training and support to 242 teachers and was successful in establishing nutrition programs at 17 schools in Bua, Cakaudrove and Ra.

Families in 64 communities were also helped to secure income with new livelihoods programs.

In addition, the organisation helped 21 schools in Ra and Taveuni to implement evacuation training so that students know what to expect and what to do the next time disaster strikes.