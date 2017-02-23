Disaster risk program set up

/ Front page / News

SAVE the Children Fiji is in the process of implementing a five-year child disaster risk reduction program in the country.

This was revealed by SC Fiji chief executive officer Iris Low-Mckenzie, who said the program was aimed at helping 30 communities particularly vulnerable to disasters in Fiji.

"We are identifying and working with child leaders across communities to ensure children are participating in this exciting new program," she said.

Ms Low-Mckenzie said the program would reach a large audience in preparedness for the next disaster.

"Our child-centred disaster risk reduction program will reach 40,000 indirect beneficiaries by June 2021 and ensure entire communities are better prepared for the next disaster."

Set up in Fiji in 1972, Save the Children Fiji is a non-political organisation dedicated to driving positive change for children across the region.