Love your body and look after your health

FOR Ropate Sivo, the message to his boxers is very simple if they want to keep themselves fit and healthy.

Mr Sivo, the Fiji Police boxing team trainer who has been training the lawmen for the past four years, said it was imperative that individuals looked after their health properly.

"Firstly, you have to love yourself and look after your health nicely if you want to achieve your goals," he said. Mr Sivo said he had always advised his boxers to pay attention to minor details which had an impact on their health.

"I have always told them to be mindful of the time they sleep and wake up in the morning. Also they should monitor their diet as boxing is an endurance sport."

He said the lifestyle nowadays hindered one's ability to maintain a longer and safer life.

"People nowadays, mostly young ones, indulge in smoking and drinking. This is very bad for health. People should also cut down on meat consumption. Once or twice a week is okay. Vegetable and fruits should be eaten most of the time."

In addition, Mr Sivo also had an advice for people who wanted to start training for the very first time.

"People who have never done any form of training before can start by walking in the morning. They can make use of their surroundings. Individuals can do simple exercises at home as well," he said.