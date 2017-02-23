Take time out to train, urges Jitoko

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sitiveni Jitoko. Picture: Supplied

THERE is no excuse for people who are unable to train and stay healthy regardless of their busy schedule.

These are the words of Sitiveni Jitoko, 56, a Fiji Navy warrant officer who was seen training with the Navy rugby team at Buckhurst Park in Suva yesterday.

Mr Jitoko, who has been in the Navy for the past 36 years, shared his experience on how he has kept himself fit until now.

He said if people valued their lives and wanted to live longer, they should be able to take time out no matter how busy they were.

"There is no excuse if people say they are busy. People should take time out from their busy schedule to train," he said.

"Everyone should train every week. A minimum of three times a week of major exercises is perfect if one wants to maintain a balanced life."

Mr Jitoko said in his experience, consumption of red meat should be reduced as it affected one's health.

"For me personally, I don't take red meat. This should not be consumed every day. Once every three to four months is OK.

"If people plan everything properly from the start, all will fall into plan. As age catches up with you, staying healthy and exercising is the best remedy to overcome this."

He also mentioned the importance of parents practising proper eating habits at home and educating their children on training themselves as they grew up.