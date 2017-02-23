Fiji Time: 2:55 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Take time out to train, urges Jitoko

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, February 23, 2017

THERE is no excuse for people who are unable to train and stay healthy regardless of their busy schedule.

These are the words of Sitiveni Jitoko, 56, a Fiji Navy warrant officer who was seen training with the Navy rugby team at Buckhurst Park in Suva yesterday.

Mr Jitoko, who has been in the Navy for the past 36 years, shared his experience on how he has kept himself fit until now.

He said if people valued their lives and wanted to live longer, they should be able to take time out no matter how busy they were.

"There is no excuse if people say they are busy. People should take time out from their busy schedule to train," he said.

"Everyone should train every week. A minimum of three times a week of major exercises is perfect if one wants to maintain a balanced life."

Mr Jitoko said in his experience, consumption of red meat should be reduced as it affected one's health.

"For me personally, I don't take red meat. This should not be consumed every day. Once every three to four months is OK.

"If people plan everything properly from the start, all will fall into plan. As age catches up with you, staying healthy and exercising is the best remedy to overcome this."

He also mentioned the importance of parents practising proper eating habits at home and educating their children on training themselves as they grew up.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Suspension term for MP nears end
  8. Families wait for building materials
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)