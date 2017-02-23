Defamation warning

/ Front page / News

POLICE have warned people to be mindful and cautious of their postings on social media websites.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said people needed to be wary of the implications of their posting on one's friends and family.

Ms Naisoro said despite their pleas, members of the public continued to put up posts against others on social websites.

"There are offences that people can be charged with in relation to posts or comments made via social media and even communication made via mobile phones," she said. "People have been taken to court because of claims or statements made against individuals on social media websites.

"As for seeking justice, people need to understand that the police cannot act unless an official complaint is lodged."

Ms Naisoro said lodging an official report would give police legal authority to conduct an investigation.

"While they are free to post what they want, we cannot investigate every post on social media considering the reliability of the source," she said. "This is why it is important to lodge an official report.

"The Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, has publicly issued the numbers of the divisional police commanders, divisional crime officers, station officers and officers in charge to allow people to seek help if they have issues with the service provided by our officers."