Police brutality claim in court

/ Front page / News

A FISHERMAN who is alleged to have killed a 74-year-old woman in Lautoka four years ago claimed in court yesterday that he was treated worse than animals while he was in police custody.

Sudesh Mani Naidu, who is charged with one count of murder and one count of robbery, is on trial before Justice Salesi Temo at the High Court in Suva.

The alleged offences took place at around 5.30pm on January 13, 2013.

Naidu is alleged to have caused the death of Vidya Wati before robbing her of $2000 worth of assorted jewellery.

He was the first defence witness to take the stand after Justice Temo said that Naidu had a case to answer.

Naidu said after being arrested by police he was kept in custody and claimed he was allegedly assaulted by police officers. The officers, he claimed, then placed him in the cell without any clothes.

He also claimed that he was forced by police officers at the Lautoka Police Station to admit the offences by saying "yes" to their questions. He said he did as they said and said "yes" to all their questions.

The trial continues today.