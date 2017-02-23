Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Motorcycle training for woman officer

Aqela Susu
Thursday, February 23, 2017

BEING the lone female police officer in a course dominated by male officers has not stopped Lekutu, Bua, lass Woman Police Constable (WPC)Vaseva Rokotiko from broadening her knowledge about her work.

WPC Rokotiko is the only policewoman among 30 officers attending a month-long police motorcyclist course at the Police Response Unit in Nasinu.

"I'm based at the Police Special Response Unit and there are only a handful of us, so I'm not intimidated by being the only female officer in this course," PC Rokotiko said.

"I was hesitant at first because it's a totally new area of policing for me, but I am excited because not only do I get to learn something new, but I am able to expand my knowledge of policing at a young age."

The course is aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Fiji Police Force.

She said life was such in the force that one could be told to take up new taskings at any given time.

"When I was told I would be part of the course, I was not sure how to react because I didn't know how to operate let alone ride a motorcycle, but then I thought why not. This is why I became a police officer and I will have to be ready to accept whatever tasking I'm given," PC Rokotiko said.

"I am really excited about the prospects of this course and I'll do my best so that one day you'll see me out there on our roads after I graduate as a qualified police motorcyclist."

The training is designed to have more officers trained to meet the force's operational policing demands.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Suspension term for MP nears end
  8. Families wait for building materials
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)