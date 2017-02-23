Motorcycle training for woman officer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WPC Vaseva Rokotiko is looking forward to the new challenge of becoming a qualified Police Motorcyclist. Picture: SUPPLIED

BEING the lone female police officer in a course dominated by male officers has not stopped Lekutu, Bua, lass Woman Police Constable (WPC)Vaseva Rokotiko from broadening her knowledge about her work.

WPC Rokotiko is the only policewoman among 30 officers attending a month-long police motorcyclist course at the Police Response Unit in Nasinu.

"I'm based at the Police Special Response Unit and there are only a handful of us, so I'm not intimidated by being the only female officer in this course," PC Rokotiko said.

"I was hesitant at first because it's a totally new area of policing for me, but I am excited because not only do I get to learn something new, but I am able to expand my knowledge of policing at a young age."

The course is aimed at enhancing the operational capabilities of the Fiji Police Force.

She said life was such in the force that one could be told to take up new taskings at any given time.

"When I was told I would be part of the course, I was not sure how to react because I didn't know how to operate let alone ride a motorcycle, but then I thought why not. This is why I became a police officer and I will have to be ready to accept whatever tasking I'm given," PC Rokotiko said.

"I am really excited about the prospects of this course and I'll do my best so that one day you'll see me out there on our roads after I graduate as a qualified police motorcyclist."

The training is designed to have more officers trained to meet the force's operational policing demands.