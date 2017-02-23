Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Trouble at plant

Aqela Susu
Thursday, February 23, 2017

THE Kinoya Treatment Plant is overloaded, says Fiji Water Authority chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai.

Mr Ravai confirmed this after Opposition parliamentarian Aseri Radrodro questioned the authority on how it was dealing with the foul stench emitted from the sewer line along the bridge at Four Miles in Nabua, Suva.

While making submissions to the Public Accounts Committee yesterday, Mr Ravai said the plant was overloaded with trade waste.

Mr Ravai said the auth­o­rity was working on the endorsement of the Trade Waste Policy to penalise in­dustries from dumping waste into the sewage.

"It's because of the industries that are dumping waste indiscriminately into our sewage," he said.

"These are chemicals, acids, paint and food by-products. These are not the normal domestic waste. Our treatment plants are not designed to treat that.

"The stench that comes out of this wastewater plant is due to overloading and trade waste that is coming to our plants. When we will have this policy in place, they will be mandated to put pre-treatment in their factories."

Mr Ravai said a lot of residents in Suva wanted to connect to wastewater to develop their properties or for environmental reasons.

"For that we need to build pump stations, lay pipes and increase the capacity it can handle."

"Works are underway but it's a long exercise and it can take at least five years to do Suva- Nausori properly."








