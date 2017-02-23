Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Vibe, excitement picks up Sammy J's Fiji gig

Aqela Susu
Thursday, February 23, 2017

NEW Zealand singer and songwriter, Sammy J is expected to take the stage by storm when he performs at Onyx Nightclub in Suva tonight.

Now based in Los Angeles in the US, this will be Sammy J's second performance in Fiji.

He last performed in Fiji with renowned musician, George "Fiji" Veikoso during the Island Vibes concert in Suva in 2014.

He said he was excited and was looking forward to wow the crowd tonight with some of his hit songs such as Don't Say Goodbye.

"I will be singing some reggae, love songs among others," he said.

"It should be a really good night. We also have The Gang and KKU. I feel pretty excited to be here and just to jam."

Onyx Entertainment Limited managing director Sean Chow confirmed tickets to the show were still on sale.

Tickets cost $20 and $25 at door sales tonight.

"Tickets are selling pretty quickly. If you do miss out don't panic there's door sale," Mr Chow said.

The Fiji Times is the print media partner for the event.








