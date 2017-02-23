Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

$30,000 richer

Shayal Devi
Thursday, February 23, 2017

A 49-YEAR-OLD man is $30,000 richer after spending just $1 to purchase a scratch card during a shopping trip last week.

Vimal Kumar bought the Fiji Tattslotto Secret Tanoa scratch card last Friday when he saw the winning numbers.

"I have been buying scratch cards for a while now, but I've only won $2 or $5. I never thought I would win such a big amount," the Korovuto, Ba, resident said.

When asked about what he would do with his money, Mr Kumar said he would rebuild his home, which was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"I had received $1500 assistance, but this wasn't enough so I will now use this money to rebuild.

"I am so happy today and I feel very lucky."

Mr Kumar supports his 46-year-old wife and has two sons aged 23 and 21.

He was presented with his cheque by Fiji Tattslotto resident executive director Graeme Brown at the RC Manubhai Lotto office in Ba yesterday.








