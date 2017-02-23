Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

High deaths in Fiji men

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 23, 2017

MORE men in Fiji die from prostate cancer than those in Australia and New Zealand.

This is the view of Dr Richard Hudson, a physician from Launceston General Hospital in Tasmania, Australia.

He is in the country for a month, leading presentations for the Prostate Cancer Federation of Australia under the auspices of Rotary.

"I have been coming to Fiji three times a year for the past three years and my primary focus is to make people more aware of the symptoms of prostate cancer and to stimulate more discussion on what is considered a taboo subject area," Dr Hudson said.

"There's an analogy in Fiji that people are not very aware of what happens between their navel and their knees.

"And men are anally retentive in many ways and what I am trying to do is get them to understand that their wives support them when they are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"In Fiji you have a higher level and incidence of men dying of prostate cancer rather than places like Australia and New Zealand where they die with it.

"And part of the reason for that is the treatment regime and availability of treatments to the middle classes and the average citizen.

"The cost of treatment is varied according to the condition and according to the urologist findings.

"And the cost of treatment is so expensive that people can't afford it."

Dr Hudson said men's attitudes towards prostate cancer had to change if Fiji was to better control the illness.

"As soon as men begin to develop issues with maintaining an erection, have issues passing urine, have increased urges to pass urine throughout the night or experience pain in their loins or genital area, they should present themselves at the nearest hospital or go and visit a doctor."








