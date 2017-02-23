Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Rain, winds to impact country

Repeka Nasiko
Thursday, February 23, 2017

HEAVY rain and strong winds affecting the northern parts of Fiji are expected to gradually impact the rest of the country from today.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said the bad weather should start improving from tomorrow (Friday).

"Heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue in the northern parts as the active trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the group," he said.

"Associated cloud and rain affects the northern parts of the group and gradually spread to other parts of Fiji tomorrow (today) and start easing from Friday.

"TD12F lies to the far west of Fiji and continues to move towards the group while TD14F lies to the far southeast of Fiji and is moving away from the group.

"TD12F has a low potential to develop into a significant tropical cyclone over Fiji waters.

"However, as the trough associated with TD12F comes closer to the group, it is expected to bring heavy rain and strong north-westerly winds over the northern parts of the country."

Mr Kumar said a heavy rain warning and strong wind warning remains in force for land areas in Vanua Levu, Northern Viti Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, including Yasawa, Lomaiviti and Northern Lau.

He said a flood alert remained in force for low-lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers for Vanua Levu and Taveuni.

"Expect periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, northern Viti Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lomaiviti and northern Lau Group.

"Elsewhere, expect occasional showers and a few thunderstorms becoming frequent from later tomorrow (today)."








