Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LTA says bring 'proof'

Felix Chaudhary
Thursday, February 23, 2017

ANY claims that private vehicles are operating as taxis must be backed up with proof of illegal activity.

This was the advice from Land Transport Authority's regional manager west, Paulini Tora.

She made the comments while addressing the Fiji Taxi Association board at a meeting in Nadi yesterday.

Mrs Tora was responding to claims by taxi operators that illegal activity was happening in plain sight of the LTA.

"This is an issue that has been brought to our attention and our enforcement officers are onto it. Not only LTA, but police as well.

"If private cars are used as taxis, it needs to be ascertained. Do they have taxi meters? That needs to be proven," she said.

Association general secretary Rishi Ram said there were bases set up for vehicles bearing a taxi signage in Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

"They are operating openly, what other proof do you need," said Mr Ram.

He said the fact that people were boarding vehicles from established bases was proof that private vehicles were being used to ferry passengers for a fee.

Mrs Tora informed the Fiji Taxi Association board that the LTA in partnership with police would be conducting round-the-clock operations to bring illegal transport providers to task.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Suspension term for MP nears end
  8. Families wait for building materials
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)