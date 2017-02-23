LTA says bring 'proof'

/ Front page / News

ANY claims that private vehicles are operating as taxis must be backed up with proof of illegal activity.

This was the advice from Land Transport Authority's regional manager west, Paulini Tora.

She made the comments while addressing the Fiji Taxi Association board at a meeting in Nadi yesterday.

Mrs Tora was responding to claims by taxi operators that illegal activity was happening in plain sight of the LTA.

"This is an issue that has been brought to our attention and our enforcement officers are onto it. Not only LTA, but police as well.

"If private cars are used as taxis, it needs to be ascertained. Do they have taxi meters? That needs to be proven," she said.

Association general secretary Rishi Ram said there were bases set up for vehicles bearing a taxi signage in Suva, Nadi and Lautoka.

"They are operating openly, what other proof do you need," said Mr Ram.

He said the fact that people were boarding vehicles from established bases was proof that private vehicles were being used to ferry passengers for a fee.

Mrs Tora informed the Fiji Taxi Association board that the LTA in partnership with police would be conducting round-the-clock operations to bring illegal transport providers to task.