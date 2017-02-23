Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Poor drainage blamed

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, February 23, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority needs to address the poor quality of road drainage systems around the country if it wants to improve road conditions, says Fiji Buses Operators Association president Pramod Chand.

In an interview, Mr Chand said roads around the country continued to deteriorate and become inaccessible for buses and other forms of public transport because poor drainage affected road beds.

Mr Chand said once water seeped into the road bed, pressure from vehicles made it easier for roading structure to disintegrate.

"Our drainage system has been deteriorating ever since FRA came into being and we are tired of telling them to fix the drains," he said.

"They never listen and it is the ordinary citizens that suffer, especially when bus services to these communities are cut off.

"As bus operators we would like to proudly serve all communities in the country but it is the pathetic state of roads that limits this aim."

Mr Chand said the problems with drainage systems were also experienced by bus companies in the Central and Western divisions.

Responding to queries, FRA chief executive officer John Hutchinson said the prolonged wet weather currently affecting the country had worsened conditions of drains.

"The compounding effects of continuous rainfall have placed stress on the pavement and drainage network throughout the Northern Division," he said.

"The FRA contractors have worked continuously every day dealing with culvert washouts, pavement repairs, potholes, water channels and drains."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64490.6259
JPY 56.056553.0565
GBP 0.39220.3842
EUR 0.46340.4514
NZD 0.68810.6551
AUD 0.63940.6144
USD 0.49240.4754

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 23rd February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $30,000 richer
  2. Washed away
  3. High deaths in Fiji men
  4. Discipline in the force important, says Singh
  5. LTA says bring 'proof'
  6. FLP: Reinstate PWD
  7. Suspension term for MP nears end
  8. Families wait for building materials
  9. Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'
  10. School opens computer lab

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. 2 dead in 48 hours Wednesday (22 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Qoro resigns as exchange boss Tuesday (21 Feb)
  7. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)