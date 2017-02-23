Fiji Time: 2:55 PM on Thursday 23 February

Families wait for building materials

Serafina Silaitoga
Thursday, February 23, 2017

TWENTY-TWO families on Taveuni claim they have been conned by a relative who took their housing rehab cards and promised to return with the building materials but failed to do so.

The families, who lost their houses to Severe TC Winston, belong to the mataqali Wainiyaku of Vuna Village and formed a group called Vueti Vuna. They claim to have waited for a year but have not heard from the relative.

The villagers, however, have preferred not to lodge a complaint with police and other concerned authorities.

But they are pleading with this particular relative to return their cards and deliver the building materials.

Their plea has also been posted on social media. In an interview with group leader Manasa Kuruvakarua, he alleged that the relative took building materials from various hardware stores in Suva using the cards of the villagers.

"During that time, we were still recovering from TC Winston and because the materials were not supplied on time, all we wanted was for our building materials to arrive," Mr Kuruvakarua said.

"So this man came from Suva — and his wife is from this village too — so we trusted him when he told us that he could bring all our building materials back quickly.

"We gave him our cards and authorised him to collect the materials.

"But until today, we are still waiting and we have not heard from that man who took all our cards and we have remained in tents."

Asked why the group had refused to report the matter to police, Mr Kuruvakarua said they would defer the supply of building materials.

"We do know that as soon as investigation begins, everything will be on hold and it might take longer for us to get our building materials," he said.

"So we have relatives in Suva who are following up with this man but he keeps giving excuses.

"He delivered some materials for three families but their houses are still incomplete.

"We know him and we still can't believe he did this so we are asking him to bring our cards and building materials."








