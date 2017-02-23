Suspension term for MP nears end

/ Front page / News

SUSPENDED Social Democratic Liberal Party parliamentarian and Cakaudrove paramount chief Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu will rejoin Parliament this year.

In response to questions sent by this newspaper, the Fiji Parliament confirmed in a statement that Ratu Naiqama's suspension would end this year.

"The resolution of Parliament was for Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu to be suspended for two years with effect from May 21, 2015.

"Two years would mean that his suspension would end on May 20, 2017."

Asked whether Ratu Naiqama would join the next Parliament sitting, Parliament clarified that he would not as the next sitting was next month.

"Ratu Naiqama will be able to rejoin Parliamentary proceedings immediately after his suspension is completed on May 20, 2017, so from May 21, 2017," the Parliament statement said.

The suspension followed a motion by Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and passed in Parliament, to suspend Ratu Naiqama based on the recommendation of the Privileges Committee.

He had uttered a slur against the Speaker, Doctor Jiko Luveni during SODELPA's constituency meeting in 2015.