Public warned off site, 'risk of toppling over bridge'

Luke Rawalai
Thursday, February 23, 2017

MEMBERS of the public in Nakorotari outside Labasa Town have been warned to keep off a bridge construction site in the area.

Managed by Reach 4 Your Future Foundation (R4YFF), the non-government organisation's president, Ganesh Sen, said the construction site was only accessible to construction workers who had been inducted with the construction site safety measures.

Mr Sen said they notified the construction supervisor not to let anyone on the bridge because the permanent balustrade structure had not yet been erected.

"As such, there remains a high degree of risk of people toppling over the bridge without being inducted of the site safety measures and issued with appropriate safety gear before entering the construction site," he said.

"The bridge project is an initiative managed by Reach 4 Your Future Foundation, and is primarily funded by the Government of Fiji, with 50 per cent of the project funding grant via the Prime Minister's Office and the balance of the funding and in kind support from the project stakeholders."

Mr Sen said the project was scheduled to be commissioned by the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

"We are very pleased with the engagement of Government and non-government agencies in supporting such an enterprising project for Nakorotari," he said.








