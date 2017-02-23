FLP: Reinstate PWD

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Labour Party has called on the Government to bring back the former Public Works Department (PWD) which was disbanded in 2012.

Party leader Mahendra Chaudhry said hundreds of workers in the mechanical and civil construction units of the department had their contracts terminated without adequate compensation, causing extreme financial hardship to their families.

"Most of the works carried out by the department are now contracted out to the private sector, mostly to overseas companies from China and New Zealand at enormous cost to the country," he claimed.

Mr Chaudhry claimed these companies hired workers from their own countries, including raw materials, plant and machinery.

"They are being given contracts for maintenance and civil construction works for sums hugely in excess of what was made available to PWD for similar works.

"As an example, the entire PWD budget, including water supply and sewerage services, did not exceed $120 million in its last year of existence compared with over $500 million allocated annually to the Fiji Roads Authority for road works only," claims Mr Chaudhry.

He claimed the Chinese loan-funded road projects were not open to international tenders because of the loan criteria set by the Chinese Government.

"As a result of such restrictive conditions, Fiji does not have control of the projects nor the contract sum, and is obliged to pay whatever is demanded by the foreign contractors," Mr Chaudhry claimed.

"I suspect we have lost a huge sum of money running into hundreds of millions in the past five years through a lack of transparency and loss of control over huge capital projects contracted out to foreign companies."

Local Government, Housing, Environment, Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Parveen Kumar preferred not to comment on the FLP statement.