flotsam AND JETSAM

WHAT was an exciting trip to the Capital City for a farmer from the outer island turned to misery.

Beachcomber was told the farmer went around the city with $400 when a man standing outside a shop befriended him.

The man was selling — what the farmer was led to believe — a brushcutter that was neatly wrapped in a sack.

The persuasive skills of this man made the farmer emotional after he heard how the man had to struggle to feed his family.

The farmer bought the brushcutter for $300 and took it back to the island.

Knowing that his wife would be happy, he gave her the parcel to open.

There was no brushcutter.

What was neatly wrapped was a piece of metal rod attached to a coconut.

A tough lesson for the farmer who learnt never to buy items off the streets and to check first before buying.