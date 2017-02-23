Fiji Time: 2:55 PM on Thursday 23 February

School opens computer lab

Litia Cava
Thursday, February 23, 2017

THREE villages will benefit from the computer lab and library which were opened at Nabukaluka District School in Naitasiri yesterday by Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

School headteacher Pita Vakaravia said the computer lab would cater for primary and secondary school students, and even dropouts.

"Our plan is to convert the computer lab into a learning centre and engage the services of a computer school that can come and conduct basic computer courses," he said.

"At the moment the neighbouring Waidina Secondary School does not have a computer lab and when students transit from secondary schools to tertiary institutions they do not know any basics of computer skills but this will change."

Mr Vakaravia said students in Nauluvatu, Nabukaluka and Lomai villages would benefit greatly from the change after the $50,000 assistance from the ministry to build the lab.

Dr Reddy said the Government would continue to work on its vision in ensuring that all Fijian children were given the right to education. He said past Government policies focused on the development of rural schools, however, this had changed.

"We would like you to motivate your children to achieve the best in school," he said.

The school caters for 186 students.








