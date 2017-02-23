Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Year of the Rooster stamps launched

Vishaal Kumar
Thursday, February 23, 2017

POST Fiji Ltd in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre in Fiji launched the Year of the Rooster stamps in Suva yesterday.

Centre director Steve Deng said they were happy to work with Post Fiji Ltd.

"We are very happy to work with Post Fiji Ltd for the second time to issue the Zodiac stamps after we collaborated last year to issue the Year of Monkey stamps," he said.

"These Zodiac stamps are not only the fruit of Sino-Fijian cultural co-operation but also the witness of the friendship between the two peoples.

"They have great collection value, historical value and artistic value.

"The Year of the Rooster stamps is a set of Zodiac stamps specially designed and issued to celebrate the Lunar Year of the Rooster."

Mr Deng highlighted the significance Zodiac culture played in the Chinese tradition.

"We use 12 different animals to represent lunar calendar new years. Each Zodiac animal has its special meaning.

"The rooster is regarded as the symbol of industriousness, integrity and wisdom because the rooster crows every day on time regardless of rain or sun to wake up people for their work," he said.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa said Fiji and China shared a long relationship which dated back in history.








