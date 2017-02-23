Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Discipline in the force important, says Singh

Litia Cava
Thursday, February 23, 2017

The newly-appointed divisional police commander Eastern Acting Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh stressed the importance of documentation of reports and discipline during his first parade early yesterday morning.

While addressing his officers at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori,

Acting SSP Singh said, "The most important resource that I have with me now is human resource and it is important that you support the leadership of the division."

He said he would work to ensure that discipline among officers in the Eastern Division was maintained."We will issue warning letters, counselling and the final will be a defaulter, which I do not want to encourage, so please change your mind-set and we must be sure to abide by the values, aim and policies of the force," he said.

Acting SSP Singh said it was imperative to engage members of the public in activities such as sports, which could help them (officers) to work in the communities to combat crime. About 100 officers turned up for the 6am inspection parade.








