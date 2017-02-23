Fiji Time: 2:56 PM on Thursday 23 February

Washed away

Sikeli Qounadovu
Thursday, February 23, 2017

ABOUT 100 square metres of land at Lovu Village on Gau Island, including part of the village's burial ground, have disappeared as a result of the rising sea level.

The washed away land was also known as Yalikogau.

According to village elder Waisale Veitogavi, one could stand on Yalikogau point more than 20 years ago and on their right could not see Muana point in Sawaieke, which sits next to Cakauwaiwai, and could not see Ucunivatu on the left, where the airstrip and Narocake District School are located.

Mr Veitogavi, 60, said the rise in sea level had also taken away some houses.

In the 1990s, the church used to be in the centre of the village.

Now it is nearest to the beach that is littered by fallen tree trunks and washed up coconut trees.

Less than 10 years ago the tide only reached the sea wall, but today the tide goes up to the village which is about five metres from the seashore.

According to village headman Jone Vakaloloma half of the village ground, which is at sea level, is usually flooded when it is spring tide.

The rise in sea level has also washed away the land that used to be the burial site for the people of Lovu.

"We have taken our grievances up to the Government, we have had government officials visiting the village, but nothing has been done," Mr Veitogavi claims."Previous governments and the current government promised to help construct our sea wall, but we have not heard anything yet."

Mr Veitogavi said the villagers were ready to relocate to higher ground.

According to University of the South Pacific Associate Professor for Marine Studies, Dr Joeli Veitayaki, constructing a sea wall was a costly exercise and was not the long term solution because the land area where the seawall ended was easily washed away.

This newspaper was informed that the first phase of government assistance for construction of seawalls on the island of Gau had arrived.

Lamiti, Malawai, Sawaieke, Somosomo and Nacavanadi villages were included in this phase of assistance.

Lovu and other villages are expected to be included in the second phase of government assistance.

Lovu is home to 103 villagers, 32 of which are children.

National Disaster Management Office (NDMO) director Akapusi Tuifagalele said from a disaster risk management point of view, Government would continue to support projects that are climate change and disaster related.

Mr Tuifagalele said the Commissioner Eastern would respond to any issues regarding the sea wall, however, no comment could be obtained from his office.

"The process of relocation is a complex issue and not that simple. Indigenous land issue is dealt with through the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs," he said.

"This needs to be cleared first and agreed by the landowning unit before further processes can be taken. There exists a draft relocation guideline with the Climate Change Unit that is used as a guide for the relocation process."

iTaukei Affairs Ministry permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said only one village had been relocated with another 30 earmarked for relocation.

"Unfortunately for Lovu Village, we don't have much information. It must be one of the old list of projects for village relocation before Winston," he said.








