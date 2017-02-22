Fiji Time: 9:10 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Employment Minister visits NZ seasonal workers

LITIA CAVA
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 6:53PM FIJI'S Employment Minister Jone Usamate is currently visiting Fijian seasonal workers in New Zealand.

The Minister visited employers and workers in Hawks Bay Region and also employers Taylor Corp and Bostock.

A Government statement issued this afternoon noted that both NZ employers acknowledged the work conducted by Fijian workers.

Paul Viggers of Taylor Corp updated the Mr Usamate on the work of the 16 Fijian workers from the province of Kadavu who are engaged in orchard work, which produces varieties of apples as well as pack-houses.

"Bostok first recruited from Fiji in 2015 employing 15 workers, which were followed by the recruitment of another 15 workers in 2016 and recently deployed 42 last week for 2017.  These new recruits are currently undergoing introductory sessions before they are given actual tasks," Mr Usamate said.

Other companies visited by the Minister and his delegation included Team Work, Thornhill; Pick Hawkes Bay Incorporated and Turners & Growers who also recruited Fijian workers recently this year and also the end of last year.








