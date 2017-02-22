Artist Sammy J to rock Suva crowd tomorrow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sammy J (left) with Sean Chow of Onyx and DJ Peter Gunz during an interview at the Fiji Times headquarters in Suva today. Picture: RAMA

Update: 6:47PM RENOWNED musician Sammy J has a lot to wow the crowd with when he takes centre stage tomorrow night at the Onyx nightclub in Suva.

In an interview this afternoon, he said he looked forward to meeting the crowd tomorrow.

"Most of the music will be island reggae and there?ll be a lot of fun," he said.

Sammy J, or Sammy Johnson, was born and raised in Australia and now resides in Brisbane where he writes his own music and produces songs.

Some of his hit songs include 'Don't Say Goodbye' and 'Give Me All' featuring George Fiji Veikoso.