Agriculture ministry welcomes assistant Minister

+ Enlarge this image Assistant Agriculture Minister Viam Pillay was welcomed today at the ministry headquarters in Suva. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:44PM NEWLY-appointed assistant Agriculture Minister Viam Pillay was officially welcomed by the ministry at its Raiwaqa headquarters in Suva today.

In his welcome address, ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said the ministry was fortunate to acquire the services and leadership skills of Mr Pillay.

"The ministry looks forward to your guidance on service delivery to farmers in particular, given your strong sense of community work and advocacy in a wide range of areas," Mr Singh said.

Mr Pillay has served the community as a social worker for 22 years.

He has a passion for community development and service to the people.