Officers challenged to change mindset

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Eastern Division Police Commander acting Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh, closest to camera, with his officers after the parade at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 6:34PM NEWLY-appointed Divisional Police Commander Eastern Acting Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manoj Singh today challenged his officers to change their mindset and work together in combating crime.

During his first parade at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this morning, Acting SSP Singh said engaging members of the public in activities such as sports would also help the officers to work together with people in the communities to fight crime.

He also reminded his officers to properly document cases during their course of work.

About 100 officers turned up to the inspection parade.