Seven students awarded FNU scholarship awards

+ Enlarge this image Fiji National University vice chancellor Professor Nigel Healey with recipients of the Vice Chancellor's scholarship at the Nasinu campus today. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

Update: 6:16PM SEVEN students were awarded the inaugural Fiji National University (FNU) Vice Chancellors Scholarship Award in Suva earlier today.

One of the recipients, Luse Veiogo, said she would make the most of this opportunity given to her.

"I will be doing a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery. This is my first year. I am very delighted to be selected. I want to thank my parents, sponsors and FNU," Ms Veiogo said.

She said her future goal would be to become one of the well-known doctors in the country.

FNU vice-chancellor Professor Nigel Healey said the scholarship was a significant milestone for the university.

"This scholarship is to reward the students of their academic excellence. We wanted to support the learning of the particular group of students," Mr Healey said.

He said the recipients were chosen on two selection criteria for the scholarship.

"The first one was we awarded the scholarships not only on academic excellence but also we were looking for students who were passionate about the academic topic they studied.

"The second criteria were the selection of students who were making a difference in their communities."

Fifty two applications were received by the panel of judges.