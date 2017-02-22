First lady becomes patron of Fiji Girl Guides

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First lady Sarote Konrote and President Jioji Konrote at the State House. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:10PM FIRST Lady Sarote Konrote has urged girls and young women across the country to join the Girl Guides Association and aspire to be leaders in schools and our communities.

Ms Konrote made the comments as she was vested as the patron of the Fiji Girl Guides Association at the State House in Suva today.

She said the Girl Guides was a noble movement because it provided a platform for young women to develop their skills, capabilities and talents.

"It is indeed a privilege to become the patron of such a big voluntary character - building association," the first lady said.

"I look forward to assisting the Fiji Girl Guides Association fulfil your mission in enabling girls and young women develop into their fullest potentials and being responsive to their needs and the needs of others."

There are close to 4850 members in the Fiji Girl Guides Association.