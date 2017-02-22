Fiji Time: 9:09 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Human Rights Commission must investigate terminations: Radrodro

NASIK SWAMI
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 6:04PM OPPOSITION spokesperson for Transport Aseri Radrodro says the growing trend of the termination of workers contracts at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) warrants investigations by the Fiji Human Rights Commission.

Mr Radrodro made this call in a statement issued today following the termination of contracts of a number of LTA staff members from the North and Suva, which included a divisional regional manager in recent days.

He said it was becoming blatantly apparent that the terminations occurring were being conducted on the instructions of "shadowy powers in what was becoming an obvious abuse of official procedures".

Mr Radrodro said despite the growing number of corrupt allegations, in particular on institutions like the LTA, workers of the country needed to be assured that they would be granted their rights to be heard before a professional tribunal, where they could be asked to answer to charges if they appeared to have done wrong.

He also raised his concerns on the supposed resignation of Latileta Qoro as the CEO for the South Pacific Stock Exchange (SPSE) following the revelation by SPSE Board chairperson Nur Bano Ali that Ms Qoro's resignation followed the acceptance by the SPSE Board that grave mistakes were committed during the election of the Class A shares director at a special general meeting recently whereby a set of votes from proxies were not registered and counted and to which SPSE were apologetic.








