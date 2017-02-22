Fiji Time: 9:10 PM on Wednesday 22 February

Prolonged wet conditions affect roads

LUKE RAWALAI
Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Update: 5:49PM PROLONGED wet weather conditions in the North have affected roading structures immensely, says Fiji Road Authority's CEO John Hutchinson.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Mr Hutchinson said the compounding effects of continuous rainfall had placed stress on the pavement and drainage network throughout the Northern Division. 

Earlier, Fiji Buses Operators Association national president Parmod Chand said that drains around the country needed to be fixed if road conditions were to be improved.








